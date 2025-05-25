The LSU Football Recruiting Buzz: Tigers Ready to Make Noise on 'The Trail'
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue their quest at building on the program's No. 1 rated 2026 Recruiting Class with the staff battling for multiple coveted prospects.
It's been an impressive stretch for Kelly and Co. this offseason after landing a commitment from the No. 1 wide receiver, Tristen Keys, but the program remains in pursuit of the nation's top talent.
With near double-digit pledges in the 2026 cycle, the Bayou Bengals have begun intensifying the push for multiple targets on their radar.
The Recent Names to Know: Tigers Battling on "The Trail"
Immanuel Iheanacho: No. 2 Prospect in America
Baltimore (Md.) Georgetown Prep five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho continues his rise as one of the top prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Iheanacho, the No. 2 overall recruit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, is the top uncommitted prospect in the nation following offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell's commitment to Miami.
The 6-foot-7, 350-pounder has the "Who's Who" of college football battling for his services as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason.
That includes Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers entering the mix in a strong way this spring after getting Iheanacho to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit.
The five-star prospect has a slew of schools on his radar with the Oregon Ducks becoming the "team to beat" in his process.
It's become a battle between the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins and Auburn Tigers, among several others.
Now, the Bayou Bengals are looking to make some noise in Iheanacho's process after the talented prospect locked in an official visit with LSU.
The No. 2 overall prospect in America will be back in Baton Rouge later the month to begin an official visit with the LSU Tigers on May 30 - June 1.
Jacob Eberhart: Four-Star Athlete
St. Louis (Mo.) Kirkwood four-star athlete Jacob Eberhart has emerged as a critical out-of-state target for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Eberhart, a Top-10 athlete in America, has shined on both sides of the ball during his prep career in Missouri across the last three seasons.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, among several others, as he hones in on his recruiting process.
Now, after securing a myriad of offers, Eberhart is down to seven schools as the busy summer months approach.
It's Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers sitting alongside the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, Illinois Fighting Illini, Oklahoma Sooners, Missouri Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide rounding out the finalists.
Eberhart has been a two-way star for Kirkwood during his prep career while shining as both a wide receiver and safety, but all signs point towards the Missouri native taking reps as a defensive back at the next level.
The New Offer: Haynesville (La.) DB Isaiah Washington
Haynesville (La.) three-star safety Isaiah Washington continues his emergence as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State heading into his senior campaign.
Washington, who's surged up the recruiting rankings as a Top-25 prospect in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarship offers this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and Tulane Green Wave, among others, following an impressive Spring Camp.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers that have entered the mix after extending a scholarship to the in-state prospect on Thursday.
Washington is one of Louisiana's top overall athletes after leading his Haynesville squad to back-to-back state championship appearances in the Caesars SuperDome.
He's thrived as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene with the Tigers recruiting him as a safety at the next level.
Washington earned LSWA Class 1A All-State honors after an impressive junior campaign last fall as a defensive back.
He's also a speedster on the track as one of the state's top hurdlers where Washington won the Class 1A boys’ 110-meter hurdles while placing in multiple other events.
The Haynesville star quickly becomes a name to keep tabs on in LSU's quest of adding to the No. 1 ranked 2026 Recruiting Class in America.
