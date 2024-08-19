The Recap: LSU Football Adds Pair of Commitments During Pivotal Recruiting Stretch
Brian Kelly and the LSU staff wrapped up a pivotal 24 hour stretch on the recruiting trail on Sunday evening after gaining a commitment from Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips.
Phillips became the second commitment in a 24-span after joining coveted tight end Mike Tyler.
Tyler revealed his pledge to the Bayou Bengals on Saturday evening.
Now, Kelly and Co. are scorching hot on the recruiting trail with the program boasting the No. 3 class in America with 24 commitments.
What is LSU getting in their recent commitments? A look into the pair of key pledges.
The Commitments: Kade Phillips and Mike Tyler
Kade Phillips: No. 7 Cornerback in America
Missouri City (Tex.) Hightower safety Kade Phillips has flipped his commitment from the Texas Longhorns to Brian Kelly and the Tigers, he revealed via social media on Sunday.
Phillips, a four-star safety in the 2025 cycle, announced his pledge to Sarkisian's program in July despite a huge push from the Bayou Bengals down the stretch of his recruitment.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder chose the Longhorns over a slew of top programs in America, including LSU, Michigan and Oregon, among others.
Now, Kelly and Co. have done it again on the recruiting trail after successfully flipping the prized defensive back to LSU after turning up the heat this month.
The move quickly becomes one of the top commitment flips in the 2025 cycle with LSU winning out for his services.
Once Phillips went public with a decision in early July, LSU continued their pursuit of the Top 10 safety in the country with the program putting their foot on the gas as of late.
LSU began trending for the star corner earlier this week with buzz becoming real towards the end of the week.
Phillips remained in constant contact with LSU as the program looked to add more talent to the defensive backfield in the 2025 cycle.
The Tigers hold a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America, DJ Pickett, but secondary coach Corey Raymond had his sights set on adding more talent to the class.
Raymond made his return to Baton Rouge in January where he hit the recruiting trail with force upon making his way back to the Bayou State.
He added Pickett, a prized five-star, to the class, but then kept his foot on the gas for Phillips and Ruston (La.) star Aidan Anding.
For Phillips, the Lone Star State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings over the last few months.
He's a strong, physical defensive back with college programs salivating at the ceiling he attains.
A consensus four-star recruit, Phillips has the "Who's Who" of college football in pursuit with LSU now flipping the former Longhorns pledge.
It's another win on the recruiting trail for the Tigers with Phillips becoming commitment No. 24 in the 2025 Recruiting Class for the program.
Mike Tyler: Coveted Tight End
Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School tight end Mike Tyler has committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Saturday via social media.
The South Carolina native made his way to Baton Rouge a pair of times this summer with Kelly and Co. ramping up their push for the versatile weapon after a June visit.
After camping with the Tigers over the summer, the program was impressed with the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder, ultimately sending him an invite to make his way to town for the Bayou Splash recruting event at the end of July.
He quickly became a player to keep tabs on with the LSU staff viewing the three-star prospect as a gem in the 2025 cycle.
Down the stretch, it was an LSU vs. Duke battle with the Tigers ultimately coming out on top for the underrated tight end.
After a junior campaign that put him on the map, Tyler saw programs on the East coast extend scholarships his way.
He reeled in 33 receptions for 543 yards and seven touchdowns; showcasing his versatility as both a receiving and blocking tight end.
Tyler currently holds offers from over 20 programs including LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Wake Forest, among others.
LSU ramped up its push for the Columbia, South Carolina native despite already holding a commitment from the No. 1 tight end in Louisiana, JD LaFleur. The goal is to have a two-tight end class in 2025 with Tyler now rounding out the haul alongside LaFleur.
Now, all attention shifts to the Early Signing Period in December where LSU's monster 2025 Recruiting Class looks to put pen to paper.
LSU currently holds the No. 3 overall 2025 Recruiting Class headlined by Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB), Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) and DJ Pickett (No. 1 CB).
Other LSU News:
LSU Football Lands Commitment From Five-Star Cornerback DJ Pickett, America's No. 1 CB
LSU Baseball Flips Prized Pitcher, Texas A&M Commit Cooper Williams
SEC Media Days Notebook: Brian Kelly, LSU Eyeing Growth in 2024
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program