Three Transfer Portal Players Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Should Pursue During Window

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are expected to be big spenders in the NCAA Transfer Portal next month with the window less than two weeks away from opening.

In what is expected to be a chaotic stretch across the college football landscape, LSU's "Portal King" will unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash in order to assemble his squad for the 2026 season.

Kiffin has quickly emerged as one of the top recruiters in the free agent market where he will once again look to work his magic, but will have a significant financial backing to do so.

Once LSU's shot-caller signed the dotted line on Nov. 30, he cited the financial alignment in Baton Rouge that propelled the program to land his services.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instragram.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, there are three potential targets that could make sense for Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals.

No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt - Arizona State

LSU has emerged as an early contender for the ex-Arizona State quarterback with multiple programs preparing to spend top dollar on the coveted transfer.

Oregon and Indiana are also viewed as teams to watch, according to On3 Sports last week, with the new staff in Baton Rouge eyeing him as top option.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But his breakout season came last fall where he rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

But now he's made his move. Leavitt will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining with an opportunity to earn a significant payday at his next destination.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 2: WR Omarion Miller - Coloarado

Buffaloes wideout Omarion Miller will opt to test the portal market after multiple seasons with Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff in Boulder for his final year of eligibility.

Miller is coming off of his junior campaign with Sanders and Co. where he logged 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns - even in the midst of the Buffaloes’ significant offensive struggles across the season.

The production came in 11 games played where he led the Big 12 in yards per catch at 18.0 and was the only Colorado receiver with over 40 receptions in 2025.

Now, the former LSU Tigers commit - and Louisiana native - is back on the market. Could LSU get involved here?

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

No. 3: WR Drelon Miller - Colorado

The talented wideout signed with Colorado in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he compiled 20 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown this past season as a sophomore.

During his freshman campaign in 2024, Miller caught 32 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns where he emerged as a deep threat for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

But he's now revealed intentions of testing the Transfer Portal market where he will surely be a name to watch among SEC schools.

LSU was a finalist in his recruitment two years ago. Will Lane Kiffin and Co. look to get in on the action this time around where he'll be a prized prospect to keep tabs on?

