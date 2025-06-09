Top-10 Quarterback in America, No. 1 Prospect in Massachusetts Visits LSU Football
Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy four-star quarterback Peter Bourque continues navigating a summer visit schedule with multiple trips now in the rearview mirror.
Bourque, a Top-10 signal-caller in America, is quickly rising as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder out of Massachusetts has a myriad of schools on his radar with the talented prospect taking a trip to Baton Rouge last week, according to On3 Sports.
Bourque traveled to see the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs along with the LSU Tigers to check in with each program.
The Penn State Nittany Lions are currently viewed as the team to beat with the Big Ten program making moves in his recruitment, but the LSU Tigers and others continue emerging.
Bourque is heading into his junior campaign with scouts raving about the upside he attains with two seasons of prep ball remaining.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Towering pocket passer with a live arm that has turned heads with his exit velocity, release points and ball placement. Will head to college with a little more seasoning than others after electing to reclassify and move back a year.
"That gained maturity constantly shows up on tape as he’s a decisive thrower that limits risks. Sees the field well and will let route concepts develop while coordinating a modern pro-style attack. Rips tight spirals to the second and third levels with ease and has proven to be extremely efficient working off play-action.
"Grew up playing lacrosse and those movement skills translate over to the gridiron as he will climb away from pressure and step into throws. Not one that’s afraid to embrace contact. Hasn’t faced the highest-level of competition in New England, but has delivered in key moments, which counts.
"Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level that can challenge defense vertically."
