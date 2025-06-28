Top-10 Tight End in America Reveals LSU Football, Penn State and Georgia as Finalists
Mansfield (Ohio) Lexington four-star tight end Brayden Fogle is down to three schools with a commitment date penciled in as he winds down his recruitment process.
Fogle, a Top-10 tight end in America, has Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as he evaluates the contenders in his process.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder has the Georgia Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions alongside LSU as his three finalists with the trio of programs set to battle down the stretch.
Fogle is a Top-150 overall prospect in America with the Tigers making an impression on the talented pass catcher during his official in the Bayou State this month.
The atmosphere stood out to Fogle with the program making a "major impact" on his process.
“The environment in Baton Rouge this weekend was electric,” Fogle told On3 Sports. “From the moment I got on campus, you could feel how much LSU football means to the community. The energy from the coaches, the players, and the fans stood out in a big way.
"What continues to excite me about this opportunity with the Tigers is how dedicated everyone is to building something great. The vision Coach Kelly has, the culture, the development, it all stands out. Coach Atkins made sure he treated me and my family well thats meant a lot as well.”
But it'll be a battle down the stretch for the coveted Ohio native.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Penn State Nittany Lions are heavily in the mix for Fogle's services.
"I had my meeting with Coach Howle and the offensive staff. We looked at everything I’ve done and saw some of the stuff that they do,” Fogle told On3 Sports of Penn State.
“That was pretty cool. I had a meeting with Coach (James) Franklin, too. I really like Coach Franklin. You can tell he’s a genuine person. He’s intense, but you can tell he really loves his players beyond just a football standpoint.”
For the Georgia Bulldogs, Kirby Smart's program has also caught Fogle's attention.
“I know a lot about Georgia, so this visit just reinforced a lot of what I already knew about what they want in players and expect out of their players and the standard that Kirby has and everyone in that building has for the university and team,” Fogle told On3 Sports.
“It was just a more in-depth look at that from a player’s standpoint.”
One of the top tight ends in America, Fogle has the "Who's Who" of college football looking to sway him their way with LSU in the mix.
According to sources, LSU appears to be on the outside looking in and will have their work cut out for them in order to be the pick come July 4 when Fogle makes a decision.
The Tigers will continue their pursuit of elite weapons in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the program looking to build on the No. 2 rated class in America.
