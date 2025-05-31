Top-Five Quarterback in America, Coveted LSU Football Target Arrives for Official
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley is the LSU Tigers' top target at signal-caller in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle heading into the summer months.
Bentley, a Top-5 quarterback in America, is coming off of a dominant junior campaign in the Lone Star State where he put his name on the map.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
After a standout 2024 season, Bentley has become a household name with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles and Oklahoma Sooners.
It's an impressive scholarship list for the highly-touted signal-caller, but he's now down to two schools: LSU and Oklahoma.
Bentley recently cut the Georgia Bulldogs from contention with the Texas native now set to choose between the Tigers and Sooners.
But before a decision is made, Bentley is taking his official visits alongside his family with both LSU and Oklahoma being the two programs he's set to check out.
Up first, the LSU Tigers.
Bentley arrived in Baton Rouge for his official visit with Brian Kelly's program on Friday and will be in town for a multi-day stay.
Bentley is alongside double-digit official visitors including five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell, five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho, four-star athlete Jalen Lott and four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin, among several others.
It's the "Who's Who" on the recruiting trail making their way to Baton Rouge this weekend with Bentley emerging as a headliner in town.
With double-digit official visitors, and over a handful of Top-100 prospects in town, LSU is rolling out the red carpet for Bentley and Co. this weekend.
The development of quarterbacks in Baton Rouge is what has Bentley's attention, and after a recent spring visit to campus, he's intrigued about a future with the Bayou Bengals.
“The Heismans they’ve had and the development Coach (Joe) Sloan has with each quarterback and being one of the top programs in the SEC," he told On3 Sports. "Coach (Brian) Kelly and my relationship with them has been amazing over the course of this process."
“How much the fans care about the program no matter what the sport is. They’re always there to support you and give you the best that you need.”
Oklahoma is also firmly in the mix as well in a two-team race for the highly-touted signal-caller.
LSU will have Bentley in town until Sunday as he continues being wined and dined in the Bayou State this weekend.
