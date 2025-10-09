Top Florida EDGE, Elite LSU Football Commit Shuts Down Recruitment Process
Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona four-star defensive lineman DeAnthony Lafayette revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in July after going public with a decision.
Lafayette, the No. 5 rated EDGE in Florida, pledged to the Bayou Bengals over the Oklahoma Sooners down the stretch in his recruiting process.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Boston College Eagles, Miami Hurricanes, and Florida Gators, among several others, following a stellar 2024 junior campaign in Florida.
Lafayette wrapped up his junior season with 73 tackles, 40 quarterback hurries and 17.5 sacks in 11 games, according MaxPreps.
From there, the LSU Tigers intensified their pursuit.
Kelly and Co. brought in Lafayette for an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 13 where the coveted Florida native soaked in the scenes of campus while in on a multi-day stay.
Following the visit, while taking time to mull over options with his camp, the LSU Tigers quickly emerged as the team to beat in his process.
“I’m going to LSU!” Lafayette told Rivals. “Coach (Kevin) Peoples showed love since they offered me and his coaching style is a style I would love to be coached by.
“LSU football is something you can’t find anywhere else. It was hard between OU and LSU but they won me over.”
The visit to Baton Rouge set the tone in his process where the Tigers locked in Lafayette.
“It was just the feeling on the official visits,” he told Rivals. “LSU felt more like home for me. Baton Rouge — from the energy, the people, and the love for LSU football — hit different. From the moment I stepped on campus, it felt like home.
“You can tell the city breathes football, and being part of that means everything.”
Now, after months of being locked in with the Bayou Bengals, Lafayette is shutting things down and will sign with LSU.
The four-star defensive lineman had received significant attention from Florida State and other in-state programs, but Lafayette will shut things down and sign with the Tigers in December.
LSU is looking to hold onto multiple critical pieces of the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Lafayette coming in as a significant priority.
