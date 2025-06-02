Top LSU Football Offensive Line Target Receives Prediction to Land With SEC Rival
Prosper (Tex.) four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin returned to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an official visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Krempin, a Top-25 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has quickly emerged as a priority target for Kelly and the Bayou Bengals this offseason.
The LSU staff has made sure to have face-to-face contact with Krempin on multiple occasions during the spring and heading into the summer months, but it'll be a battle.
The Lone Star State native is one of the top prospects on the market with a myriad of schools involved in his process.
LSU, Texas, SMU, Michigan and Texas A&M have emerged as schools to watch in his recruiting process as the summer months arrive.
But one school is standing out from the rest with "official visit" season here: the Texas Longhorns.
Steve Sarkisian and Co. are making Krempin feel at home with the program continuing to emerge as a school to watch for the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder.
The Texas Longhorns received a pair of predictions from On3 Sports' Justin Wells and Charlie Williams last week as the program looks to separate from the pack.
For Kelly and the LSU Tigers, the program isn't going down without a fight after hosting Krempin for a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge this past weekend.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis has proven to be one of the most elite position coaches in all of college football where he'll once again look to work his magic.
"Coach Brad Davis is the real deal. I love his coaching style. We talked a lot of football this weekend," Krempin told 247Sports of his recent visit to LSU.
Krempin has been to the Bayou State on multiple occasions during his time on the prep scene with the Tigers becoming contenders in his process.
“I was there for the Alabama game and camp before that. LSU was not really on my list until coach Davis did an in-home visit me in January. That visit really opened the door. It opened my eyes,” Krempin told On3 Sports.
“Talking to coach Davis, hearing what he had to say put LSU back in it. My dad grew up in Louisiana, so I liked LSU as a kid too.”
Now, as the summer months arrive, LSU will be fighting off multiple programs for Krempin's services with the Texas Longhorns emerging as serious threats in his process.
