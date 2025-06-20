Top LSU Football Target, No. 5 Quarterback in America Reveals Commitment Decision

BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Bowe Bentley has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 200 QB from Celina, TX chose the Sooners over LSU



He’s ranked as a Top 5 QB in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



“Norman! I’m home!!”https://t.co/Fqjz8UXKvt pic.twitter.com/fZnno8HJXt