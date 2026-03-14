USC Trojans Beat Out LSU Football, Oregon Ducks for Top-Ranked Safety in America

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson has committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans, he revealed on Saturday afternoon.

Fa'alave-Johnson, the No. 1 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into one of America's top prospects with a myriad of powerhouse programs fighting for his commitment this offseason.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of California has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders quickly emerged with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers sitting as finalists alongside the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas Longhorns.

Despite a Top-6 revealed, it was Riley and the USC Trojans that quickly emerged as the favorites after surging in his recruitment ths offseason.

“USC, Oregon, Miami, Texas, LSU and Notre Dame make up the top six for the two-way standout but the Trojans continue to set the pace in his recruitment for various reasons," Rivals wrote.

Courtesy of Honor Fa'alave-Johnson via X.

"Being closer to home and the plan the Trojans have for him stand out plus there is a temptation to put on for the program that’s only two hours away and he grew up loving Reggie Bush.”

The dynamic two-way star - that projects as a defensive back at the next level - carried the ball 150 times for 1,532 yards (11.9 YPC) and 23 touchdowns across his junior campaign in 2025.

Fa'alave-Johnson also caught 35 passes for 564 yards (16.1 YPC) and 7 touchdowns while adding 40 tackles, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble on defense.

The two-way prospect has emerged as a dynamic weapon on both sides of the ball with a sky-high ceiling in the defensive backfield at the collegiate level.

Now, with a decision public, Fa'alave-Johnsin is Los Angeles (Calif.) bound to suit up for the USC Trojans with Riley and Co. winning out for the five-star weapon.

LSU remains in pursuit of multiple elite safeties with visit season approaching as top targets make their way to Baton Rouge to check-in with Kiffin and Co.

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