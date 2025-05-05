What Does Jared Curtis Committing to Georgia Bulldogs Mean for LSU Football?
Nashville (Tenn.) five-star quarterback Jared Curtis is Athens bound after revealing a commitment to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday evening.
Curtis, the No. 1 quarterback in America, will head to the Southeastern Conference for his collegiate career after joining the Bulldogs' 2026 Recruiting Class.
It's a massive get for Smart and Co. with the program adding the No. 3 overall prospect in the country for the foreseeable future.
Curtis pledged to Georgia over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks with the pair of powerhouse programs battling down the stretch for his services.
But how does Curtis' commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs affect Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers' recruiting strategy moving forward?
Kelly and Co. are one of three finalists for top-five quarterback Bowe Bentley in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Celina (Tex.) four-star signal-caller is at the top of the Bayou Bengals' "must-haves" in next year's class with LSU turning up the heat.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, a trio of programs are "battling at the top" in his recruitment with official visit season set to get underway for high school prospects.
Bentley was back in Baton Rouge in March where he is feeling like a priority by the Tigers with the program turning up the heat for the fast-rising signal-caller.
Following the visit to LSU and other contenders this spring, Bentley has locked in three official visits.
- Georgia Bulldogs: June 6-8
- Oklahoma Sooners: June 13-15
- LSU Tigers: June 20-22
Now, with the Georgia Bulldogs adding a commitment from Curtis, all signs would point towards Smart's program now being out of Bentley's finalists.
The current expectation would be that the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners will now battle it out for the coveted Lone Star State quarterback.
Bentley's Take on LSU: “I’ve gotten to know Coach Sloan well over the past couple months, we talk nearly every night and he is a really genuine good guy,” he told On3 Sports.
“He and LSU have had amazing success developing quarterbacks and that’s one of my priorities. They have something special there.”
Bentley's Take on Oklahoma: “I feel good [about Oklahoma] leaving this visit,” Bentley told On3’s Chad Simmons after his most recent trip.
“One of the biggest takeaways from this visit was how much of a priority I am to them and how they are being patient with my time."
Will Curtis' commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs elevate LSU's chances in securing their top quarterback target in Bentley? Time will tell.
Bentley will be in Baton Rouge this summer for a multi-day stay with Kelly and the Bayou Bengals on an official visit to campus.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.