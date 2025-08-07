Which Elite LSU Football Target Could Commit to the Tigers Next in the 2026 Class?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are cruising on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program currently holding a Top-10 class in America.
Headlined by Tristen Keys, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, and Lamar Brown, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, business is booming in Baton Rouge.
LSU is up to double-digit commitments in the current cycle with multiple blue-chip defensive linemen committed, but as August rolls on, there's a focus on a pair of offensive targets remaining.
The Bayou Bengals are firmly in the mix for two of the top uncommitted prospects in the nation with both recruits locking in decision dates.
What's the buzz on two of the top targets remaining?
The Buzz: LSU Battling for Top Targets
Jase Mathews: No. 2 WR in America
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews will reveal a commitment decision on Friday, August 8 with the LSU Tigers battling down the stretch.
The No. 2 rated wideout in America is down to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels with a decision roughly 48 hours out.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has solidified his finalists with his focus now on a quartet of Southeastern Conference schools as he nears the finish line in his process.
After dominating on the prep scene in the Magnolia State, Mathews has quickly become one of the top pass catchers in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Across Mathews' junior campaign with Greene County, the top wideout logged 68 receptions for 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
Now, it's about finalizing his college choice.
Mathews took official visits to his finalists this offseason with sources telling LSU Tigers On SI that the LSU program pushed all the right buttons.
Brian Kelly and Co. rolled out the red carpet for the coveted pass catcher and his family on a multi-day stay while laying out the framework for what the next 3-4 years would look like.
There is significant intrigue when it comes to the LSU program offensively for Mathews.
The proof is in the product with LSU taking over the NFL with recent success at the professional ranks, but the current 2026 Recruiting Class is also enticing.
LSU holds three commitments at the wide receiver position headlined by Tristen Keys, the No. 1 rated wideout in America.
The top-ranked receiver led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns where he quickly emerged as the top wideout in America.
Fresh off of a dominant junior campaign, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wideout made the move to join LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class.
With one elite Magnolia State wideout in the mix for the Bayou Bengals in Keys, the program is now intensifying its pursuit for Mathews.
But it's set to be a battle down the stretch with one Southeastern Conference program emerging.
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are ramping up their push for Mathews, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI, with the program making this a two-team race alongside LSU.
Sources at Auburn feel comfortable in their pursuit, but the LSU Tigers remain confident in their offer 48 hours out.
The predictions have already begun rolling in for the Auburn Tigers via Rivals' Jeffrey Lee with the program feeling comfortable in their stance.
Mathews was wined and dined by Auburn this summer with his relationship with Auburn freshman quarterback Deuce Knight also playing a pivotal role.
Darius Gray: No. 1 IOL in America
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher School five-star offensive lineman Darius Gray has narrowed his focus to five schools with a commitment decision locked in for August 22.
Gray, the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, will choose between the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers this month.
The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder has emerged as one of the top available prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the five programs set to battle it out down the stretch of his process.
As Gray's recruitment winds down, it's the LSU Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks that appear to be battling at the top for the coveted Virginia prospect's services.
The relationship Gray has built with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis is what has allowed the Tigers to cement their status as a contender.
“Definitely Coach Davis. Coach Davis is one of the greatest humans that I’ve ever talked to. He gives off a father figure. He hopes the kids grow as men, and that is very important with me coming into college at 18, so to have someone like that to help you develop as an NFL player, but also as a great human being, a great husband, a great father, and that is just something I want," Gray said.
"LSU kind of speaks for itself. It’s a winning program. They do everything to develop linemen perfectly, so that’s good and they check all the boxes.”
But the South Carolina Gamecocks continue chipping away at Gray as the five-star prospect winds down his recruitment process.
Gray officially visited Shane Beamer and Co. in Columbia this summer where the relationship continues getting stronger.
“They have been the longest relationship possible. I think the most important thing to me is how everyone remained the same," Gray said.
"You know way back, they were a five or six win team and now they are scratching the surface for playoffs and not once did they change anything that they are doing with their culture, so I think that’s been the biggest thing for me and Coach Beamer is an amazing people that you’d want to play for.”
Gray is now roughly three weeks out from making a commitment decision with a source familiar with his process telling LSU Tigers On SI that LSU and South Carolina are emerging as the two top schools, but Tennessee is also a school to keep tabs on.
“Oh, easily it definitely starts with the guys in the O-Line room. Starting with Coach Elarbee. I’d definitely say that’s the main reason for me, and I mean Coach Heup (Josh Heupel), a guy like that running the program, you know, it kind of speaks for itself," Gray told Tennessee Volunteers On SI.
"Tennessee has been building for years, and they are only scratching the surface. They are getting guys like David Sanders and (JB) Shabazz and all of those guys, you can just see they are going to continue the up trend.”
Now, with decision time inching closer, the LSU Tigers currently hold the prediction to land Gray's decision with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong placing his pick this offseason.
