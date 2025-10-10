Which LSU Football Target Could Commit to Brian Kelly and the Tigers Next?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working behind-the-scenes on the recruiting trail this fall with the program placing a focus on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
After assembling an impressive haul in the 2026 cycle, the coaching staff is beginning to pick up momentum in next year's class with one priority target already in the mix.
Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian Academy four-star quarterback Peyton Houston revealed a commitment to the LSU program last month where he's become a vocal recruiter for the Bayou Bengals.
Now, with a Top-10 signal-caller in the mix, which LSU target could be next to join the 2027 Recruiting Cycle?
A look into three priority targets to keep tabs on.
The Targets to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition
No. 1: TE Ahmad Hudson
Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson continues his rise as one of the top dual-sport athletes in America as he navigates his junior campaign.
Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a two-sport phenom with a myriad of programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder is coming off of a sophomore season in 2024 where he logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout campaign.
On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
Now, with offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans, among others, Hudson is evaluating the contenders in his process.
The top-ranked prospect in Louisiana has taken multiple visits across the last handful of months - including game day visits to LSU - with more on the docket.
"LSU of course. USC, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M has been talking to me a lot. Nebraska is in there. It's really just all the schools that have offered both that I'm taking into consideration...I'm going to try to make it out to Nebraska and USC as well," Hudson told 247Sports.
LSU is currently the favorite to land the No. 1 tight end in America.
No. 2: CB Jayden Anding
Ruston (La.) four-star safety Jayden Anding continues his rise as one of the top defensive backs in the Bayou State with all eyes on his junior campaign in 2025.
Anding the No. 2 rated safety in Louisiana, is a sought-after prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Class with multiple programs in pursuit.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder flaunts an offer list with the likes of the LSU Tigers, Arkansas Razorbacks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oklahoma Sooners, Miami Hurricanes, and Arizona State Sun Devils, among others, extending scholarships.
But the LSU Tigers will be a program to keep tabs on across Anding's prep career with Brian Kelly's staff putting a full-court press on the Louisiana native.
There are ties in favor of the LSU program here.
Anding's older brother, Aidan, signed with the Bayou Bengals last December as a member of the 2025 Recruiting Class as a four-star cornerback.
The elite defensive back is now set to suit up for the LSU Tigers in 2025 as he gears up for his freshman campaign.
Now, after the program inked Aidan, all focus turns towards Jayden Anding in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a goal of locking down both brothers out of Ruston (La.).
LSU is in serious contention for the coveted defensive back.
No. 3: WR Javon Vital
Lake Charles (La.) Hamilton Christian Academy wide receiver Javon Vital continues emerging as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State.
Vital, the No. 10 overall prospect in Louisiana, continues stacking an impressive offer list ahead of his junior campaign.
The 5-foot-8, 170 pound speedster is beginning to pick up steam on the recruiting scene with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins and Sacramento State Hornets extending offers his way as of late.
Vital accumulated for more than 1,500 yards and 25 touchdowns rushing and more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 scores across his sophomore campaign.
After the standout season, college programs began taking notice of the do-it-all athlete.
Vital is sensational with the ball in his hands and can virtually turn a broken play into a highlight reel score. He's thrived on the camp circuit while garnering interest from a myriad of schools.
LSU remains a school to monitor in his process as he navigates his junior campaign in 2025.
