Which LSU Football Target Could Commit to the Tigers Next This Summer?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a significant stretch this offseason with the program attacking the recruiting trail in Baton Rouge.
After a string of official visits in June, the program has now set the table for what's to come in the near future on the recruiting scene.
LSU currently holds a Top-10 class in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with double-digit commitments as it stands.
On Saturday, Kelly and Co. landed a pledge from Louisiana's No. 2 rated athlete following the news of Winnisboro (La.) star Dezyrian Ellis locking in his spot in the class.
Now, with Ellis popping to the Bayou Bengals, which LSU targets could be next in line to join the program's Top-10 class?
Four LSU Targets to Know: Commitment Watch
Isaiah Washington: Louisiana Safety
Haynesville (La.) three-star safety Isaiah Washington continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State heading into his senior campaign.
Washington, who's surged up the recruiting rankings as a Top-25 prospect in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarship offers this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and Tulane Green Wave, among others, following an impressive Spring Camp.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers that have entered the mix after extending a scholarship to the in-state prospect last month.
Washington is one of Louisiana's top overall athletes after leading his Haynesville squad to back-to-back state championship appearances in the Caesars SuperDome.
He's thrived as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene with the Tigers recruiting him as a safety at the next level.
Washington earned LSWA Class 1A All-State honors after an impressive junior campaign last fall as a defensive back.
He's also a speedster on the track as one of the state's top hurdlers where Washington won the Class 1A boys’ 110-meter hurdles while placing in multiple other events.
The Haynesville star quickly becomes a name to keep tabs on in LSU's quest of adding to the No. 2 ranked 2026 Recruiting Class in America.
Now, the predictions are rolling in with On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong logging a pick in favor of the LSU Tigers to land the coveted defensive back.
Trenton Henderson: Top-Five EDGE in America
Pensacola Catholic (Fla.) four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson is down to three schools with a commitment date locked in as he winds down his recruitment process this summer.
Henderson a top-five edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has the LSU Tigers firmly in the mix for his services following an official visit to Baton Rouge in June.
The 6-foot-4-225-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators and Auburn Tigers, but has now trimmed his list three schools ahead of his senior season.
After coming off of a big-time junior campaign where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, he's burst on the scene.
LSU "set the standard" in his official visit process and was "emerging" as a school to beat, according to On3 Sports, but now Billy Napier's Florida Gators are surging.
After a multi-day stay in Gainesville (Fla.), Henderson was trending towards the Southeastern Conference program. He canceled last weekend's visit to the USC Trojans.
The crystal ball predictions are rolling in for the Sunshine State defensive prospect to remain in Florida for his college career, but the Bayou Bengals remain heavily in the mix.
With a commitment date now set for July 2, Henderson will choose between the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns down the stretch. Watch out for the Bayou Bengals down the stretch.
Lamar Brown: July 10 Commitment Date
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown was the name to know visiting LSU last weekend after altering his plans.
Brown, the No. 1 rated prospect in Louisiana, was back on LSU's campus last weekend despite buzz that he wouldn't make the trip.
Following a trip to Texas A&M two weekend's ago, Brown went public with the decision to cancel his official trip to LSU with Texas A&M surging in his recruitment.
Then, less than 24 hours after cancelling his trip to LSU, Brown reversed course.
The No. 1 athlete in America made his way to LSU's campus for a multi-day stay beginning on Friday where the Tigers knocked it out of the park. He has a decision date set for July 10.
LSU and Texas A&M continue battling down the stretch here with the Aggies a true threat.
Ethan "Boobie" Feaster: July 4 Commitment Date
DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster took an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend where he was on a multi-day stay alongside the LSU Tigers' staff.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle this offseason, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
The LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, USC Trojans and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, remain in pursuit of the elite-level wideout ahead of his July decision. The Aggies are viewed as the frontrunner.
