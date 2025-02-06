The Contract Details: What are the Terms for LSU Football's New Assistant Coach?
Brian Kelly has officially announced the hiring of former Florida State offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, Alex Atkins, as LSU's next tight ends coach and run-game coordinator.
Atkins joins the Tigers after nearly five years at Florida State where he helped the Seminoles to a 13-1 mark as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2023. Florida State finished the 2023 season ranked No. 5 in the final CFP Poll and played in the Orange Bowl.
“First of all, excited about Alex and his addition to our staff,” Kelly said, “He brings a great deal of experience as a coordinator, but more importantly his depth and background in the run game. As an offensive line coach, he adds another perspective in that room with (offensive line coach) Brad (Davis). He will not be stepping on Brad’s toes. Brad’s done an incredible job.
“This is really having somebody that will coach the tight ends and have a specific focus towards our run game and how it marries and matches to what I’m looking for within our overall offensive structure. Having somebody that is dedicated to that, having somebody that has his eye on it every day, I felt where we are today that that was a great need and to get somebody with his kind of experience in building run games in particular. Again, I just think the need, the timing, all of those things make it a great fit.”
He joined the Seminoles in 2020 as offensive line coach for two years. He added offensive coordinator duties in 2022 and in his first season directing the Florida State offense, the Seminoles won 10 games and ranked No. 10 nationally in total offense with 484 yards per game.
Atkins will now head to Baton Rouge to join Brian Kelly's staff with the contract signed.
How much will the former Florida State offensive coordinator be making with the Tigers?
A report via The Baton Rouge Advocate stated: "LSU signed new assistant football coach Alex Atkins to a three-year deal worth an average of $450,000 per year, according to a copy of his contract obtained Tuesday by The Advocate through a public records request.
"Atkins, who is expected to be named tight ends coach and run game coordinator, will make $250,000 during his first year with the Tigers. His pay increases to $450,000 the next year and $650,000 in the final year of the contract, which ends after the 2027 season.
The Advocate's reports, "Atkins can also receive up to $125,000 in postseason incentives if LSU wins an SEC and national championship."
During his time with the Seminoles, Atkins produced three first-team All-ACC selections on the offensive line along with the 2023 ACC Player of the Year in quarterback Jordan Travis. Florida State
Prior to joining the Seminoles, Atkins spent the 2019 season as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Charlotte where he helped the 49ers to the first bowl game in program history. The 49ers won seven games in 2019 and featured the only the third NFL Draft pick in program history.
