LSU Tigers Track & Field Signs Coveted Washington State Transfer Grant Buckmiller
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing Washington State University’s Grant Buckmiller, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Thursday.
Buckmiller will arrive at LSU with two years of experience done while with the Cougars.
While at Washington State, Buckmiller recorded a personal-best time of 45.87 seconds in the 400 meter. The time of 45.87 seconds was a WSU indoor record.
The Lake Stevens, Washington, native also holds PRs of 6.69 seconds in the 60 meter, 10.71 seconds in the 100 meter and 20.72 seconds in the 200 meter.
Prior to college, Buckmiller won gold in the 4×400-meter relay and bronze in the 400m at the 2023 Pan American U20 Championships.
He has also been a finalist at the USA U20 Championships multiples times, and competed for Team USA at the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships in the 4×400.
Tigers Sign a USC Transfer
The LSU men’s track and field program is signing University of Southern California’s Jazonte Levan, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.
After one season with the Trojans of Troy, Levan is heading to Baton Rouge where he was recruited during the 2023-24 cycle.
In his one season with USC, Levan reached the NCAA West First Round, finishing 15th with a time of 20.55 seconds in the 200 meter.
He was also a Big 10 Outdoor Championship finalist in the 200m, clocking a personal-best time of 20.51 seconds in the prelims.
Levan also held season bests of 10.47 seconds in the 100 meter and 6.85 seconds in the 60 meter while at USC.
The Seaford, Delaware, native attended Seaford High School before signing to USC for the Class of 2024.
While in high school he was a bronze medalist at the USA U20 Championships in 2023, clocking a time of 20.72 seconds in the 200m final.
He also finished sixth at USA U20’s with a time of 10.48 seconds in the 100m final.
