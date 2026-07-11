The Final Stretch for Maryland’s 2027 Class: Identifying the Remaining Must‑Gets

In the modern era of college football, the recruiting cycle is a relentless 24/7 arms race where the standing still is the same as falling behind. While most programs are still flirting with 2027 targets, Mike Locksley is playing chess. By securing 20 "Hard Commits" for the 2027 cycle, Maryland has effectively built the skeleton of an entire class before some sophomores have even picked up their varsity letters.

Currently sitting at No. 37 in the national rankings, the Terrapins are signaling a massive shift in roster construction. This isn't just about early-cycle momentum. It’s about a calculated, high-volume strategy designed to raise the program's floor. The "Shell" is being fortified from the inside out, and the data suggests a staff that is more organized than ever.

Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class is already one of the most fascinating early builds in the Big Ten cycle, a 20‑man foundation built on receiver depth, national reach, trench size, and two legitimate blue‑chip cornerstones. But even with all that momentum, the class is still incomplete. The next phase of Maryland’s board, July through August, will determine whether this group becomes simply “solid” or truly transformational.

Below is a full breakdown of what’s missing, why it matters, and how it fits into the broader identity Maryland is constructing.

Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley is dumped with Gatorade after a win against the Auburn Tigers at Nissan Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

No. 1: WR/ATH: One More Game‑Breaker to Complete the Takeover

Maryland has already executed one of the boldest position‑group strategies in the country with six wide receivers in a single class. It’s a volume play designed for the transfer‑portal era, ensuring the Terps always have explosive depth regardless of attrition. Even with Myles McAfee (four-star), Davion Vanderbilt (three-star), Kyren Caldwell (three-star), Anthony Henderson (three-star), Alex Fontenot (three-star), and Mason McClure (three-star), the staff still wants one more finishing piece, a true matchup‑breaker.

Why? Because the Big Ten is becoming a “basketball‑on‑grass” league. Locksley wants a room where any of the top four receivers can win a game. The final WR/ATH spot is about securing a player with elite burst or positional versatility, someone who can line up inside, outside, or in the backfield and tilt the field. This isn’t about quantity anymore. It’s about finding the one athlete who raises the ceiling of the entire group.

No. 2: Defensive Back Flexibility: A Hybrid Safety/Nickel

Kenaz Sullivan, the class headliner, gives Maryland a legitimate CB1 with national credibility, but the modern Big Ten requires more than boundary corners. Maryland still needs a hybrid safety/nickel defender who can cover slot receivers, fill alleys, and disguise coverages.

Maryland already holds four defensive back commitments, but none fully match the “Swiss Army knife” profile the staff is targeting, a hybrid safety‑nickel who can cover in space, trigger downhill, and disguise looks. That role has become essential as Big Ten offenses lean heavily on motion, spread formations increasingly require a third coverage‑capable defender, and Maryland’s own scheme thrives on versatility and post‑snap deception. Adding a flexible nickel defender would round out the secondary and give the Terps the adaptability needed to counter the conference’s evolving offensive trends.

No 3: Edge/DL Upside: One More Pass‑Rush Body With Length

Maryland has addressed the interior with Jayden Agberodiola, a 6‑foot-3, 340‑pound space‑eater built for November football, and added versatility with Zeke Walkup and Levi Babin, but the class still lacks one more true pass‑rush body with length and twitch.

This is the missing ingredient for a Big Ten defense. A pass‑rusher who can consistently win one‑on‑one on third down, possesses the frame to grow into a 250‑plus‑pound edge, and complements the interior size Maryland has already secured. While the Terps have made clear strides under Brian Williams, climbing into the conference’s top tier requires more natural, high‑ceiling rushers who can change games in obvious passing situations. That final edge/DL spot is all about upside, landing a long, developmental athlete with the traits to eventually become a true difference‑maker.

No. 4: Offensive Line: The Most Important Remaining Need

This is the big one. Maryland has three offensive linemen committed, including Alabama tackle Caleb Canty, who brings true SEC‑level size and movement skills, but the staff knows the Big Ten is won in the trenches, and the offensive line remains the most important remaining priority. July camps will ultimately shape the board, yet the Terps still need a true left‑tackle frame, more interior depth, and higher‑rated linemen to raise the class’s per‑player average. The offensive line is where Maryland can make its biggest leap. The class has depth everywhere else, but now it needs quality and long‑term upside in the trenches to match.

More from Maryland On SI

Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI and follow us on Twitter.