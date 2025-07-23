2026 Top 40 small forward Billy White has Maryland in his Top 10 Schools
Billy White III, a four-star small forward in the class of 2026 from Corpus Christi, Texas, has narrowed his choices to ten schools, including Maryland.
Maryland is in the mix along with Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Texas A&M, and Virginia for the services of White, according to Rivals recruiting analyst Joe Tipton.
White currently has six official visits scheduled, with his visit to Maryland coming the weekend of Oct. 18.
One senior national recruiting analyst, Jamie Shaw, scouted White at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 camp earlier this summer, and this is what he had to say about his game:
“Billy White was one of the better shooters in the camp. At 6-foot-8, he knocked down 3.2 threes per game at a 51.2 percent clip. The former quarterback has a projectable frame with great length. The shooting and positional size lead to very intriguing upside.” Shaw said.
“(White) showcased a fluid frame with excellent shot balance. He is going to need to continue working on his strength and play off the bounce, but he did show some intriguing passing stuff today.”
Maryland already has another small forward commit from the state of Texas in the 2026 recruiting class in Austin Brown of Lufkin, Texas. I would like to possibly have another player at the position.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Mike Locksley Makes Stunning Admission at Big Ten Media Days
Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee signs historic NIL Deal
Sophomore Guard Poised for Long-Awaited Maryland Debut
Introducing Newly Transferred Guard Myles Rice To Terps Nation