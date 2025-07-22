Introducing Newly Transferred Guard Myles Rice To Terps Nation
Myles Rice has overcome challenges in his life, and he now enters his third collegiate season at a new school. He looks forward to exceeding expectations for this new-look Maryland team and continuing a culture of winning in College Park. The 6'3 "guard hailed from Columbia, South Carolina, and transferred after one season with the Indiana Hoosiers to join Buzz Williams, the recently signed head coach, here at Maryland. Last season with the Hoosiers, Rice averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, one steal, and shot 41.2 % from the field in 32 games. However, he began his first stint at Washington State in 2023, where he was a Freshman All-American, an All-Pac-12 performer, named to the All-Pac-12 First Team, and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.
Rice talked about how he has settled in transitioning to Maryland so far, saying," It's been smooth. I had my mom come out and help me decorate the apartment—that's really her thing—and then my dad kind of helped me put the rest together." He continued, "I'm happy to get out here with my teammates. I've been getting in the gym, and I am just happy to be here."
Family is very important to Rice and something he values. September 12, 2022, is a day that Rice will not forget, not only because it is his mother's birthday, Tamara Rice, but also because he will hear two life-changing words: Hodgkin's lymphoma. His aunt recommended he get checked out for the enlarged lymph nodes in his neck, which led to his getting tested and his diagnosis. Rice would overcome the disease, receiving chemotherapy treatment for three months and being declared cancer-free in March 2023.
In a one-year anniversary post on Instagram, Rice shouted out his mom:
September 12th is a very special day for my family for two reasons. The first reason being that this day is the Anniversary of my diagnosis of Hodgkin Lymphoma. 1 year ago to the day my life changed forever, but through the grace of god I am still here doing what I love around the people I love. Now the 2nd reason is that my Momma birthday is also September 12, She is the best mother a person can have. Having to tell her last year on her birthday was probably the worst thing I have ever had to do and at times I was angry with myself for doing that. But now a full year later I realize everything happens for a reason. being diagnosed on her birthday and having her there with me every step of the way throughout Chemotherapy just allows our testimony to be greater and more impactful. She is the best friend, coworker, mother etc anyone could ever need. SO HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU MOM. PS: ITS PERSONAL THIS YEAR!!
When discussing that arduous journey at Washington State and having that incredible 2023 season of play in his return to the court, Rice said, " I give the praise to my lord and savior Jesus Christ. He has a plan for me that I was on and didn't see at the time. But he continued to guide me throughout the path; everything on my dream board that I ever wanted to happen, happened that year. He continued, " I didn't do that myself; I had great teammates and coaches. No individual success happens without team success. Everyone, down to the trainer, the managers, the janitors, everyone played a role in the success. "
Rice is now facing the upcoming season at Maryland and the roster overhaul, which includes transfers from different schools all over the country. He said, "It's been smooth, but that's credit to coach Buzz. He teaches us how to be men off the court first before touching a ball. We have the life aspect covered, so we know once we come down in between those lines that we have each other's backs. We're excited for this new journey as we have kind of been guys that have been written off, and Maryland is a basketball school, and we want to keep that tradition."
Rice was already familiar with coach Williams, as he was supposed to visit with him when he was with Texas A&M before committing to Indiana for the 2024 season. But Rice still felt the love and support from Williams despite the different path, which made it easier for him to come to Maryland because of the trust, support, and belief not only in him but in the whole team. Williams is described as a coach who will "be real with you", "coach you hard", and "push you to a level higher".
Lastly, Rice describes his playing style to Maryland fans who are not familiar with him, saying, " A winner, doing whatever it takes to win, whether it's rebounding, assisting, guarding, or whatever it takes. At the end of the day, as long as it says Maryland more than the other team, that's all that matters. He continued, " For me, it's all about being an extension of Buzz, being a leader, a great teammate, an overall great human being so that I can lead and people want to follow."
It'll be exciting to see Rice help lead this team and navigate them through a competitive Big Ten Conference.
