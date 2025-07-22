Sophomore Guard Poised for Long-Awaited Maryland Debut

BREAKING: @TerpsWBB freshman Kyndal Walker will officially medically redshirt this season to finish her recovery from a hand injury.



The #35 recruit in ‘24 will provide much-needed guard depth next year.



We’re all behind you, @kynwalker_24 🐢❤️🤍🖤💛@umdwbbfan had it first. https://t.co/Ken8GTCekm