Sophomore Guard Poised for Long-Awaited Maryland Debut

Maryland native Kyndal Walker looks to make her long-awaited collegiate debut after missing all of last season.

Mar 24, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; The Maryland Terrapins mascot performs during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Kyndal Walker was supposed to be next in line. A homegrown star from Beltsville, Maryland, the five-star point guard entered last season as one of the most highly regarded freshmen in the country. But instead of making her mark on the court, she spent her first year at Maryland watching from the sidelines - sidelined by a hand injury that kept her out for the entire season.

Now fully recovered and ready to get back on the floor for her long-awaited debut, Walker now enters her sophomore season with a fresh mindset and a determination to show out in front of her hometown once again.

"Yeah, it's tough," Walker said on Maryland Sports Radio. "But the thing is, you always learn the most when you're observing... Sometimes when you're in the action, you can't see all the things that you might see when you're sitting there."

This pause gave her time to analyze everything from offensive spacing to how her teammates operate on the floor. With her new perspective, she was able to sharpen her instincts and now she feels even more prepared to run the team this season.

"You get to have your imagination kind of just go," Walker said. "As a point guard, you need to be able see those kinds of things."

Now healthy, the former D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year will bring playmaking, poise and pace to a Terps squad in search of a much-needed spark in the backcourt.

"Obviously, I didn't get to play last year," she said. "But I'm super excited for this year to finally get out there."

For Maryland fans, the wait is finally over as Walker looks to join a long line of DMV stars that have shined in College Park

