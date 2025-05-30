Where Andy Katz has Maryland in post-NBA Draft deadline rankings
Following the NBA Draft withdraw deadline on May 28th, we now know what college basketball rosters are going to look like for the 2025-26 season. Some teams were able to return significant contributors, while others, like Maryland, faced a complete rebuild.
When it comes to the Terrapins specifically, head coach Buzz Williams, who's also in his first year with the program, has assembled a roster of 15 players who weren't in College Park last year. With that kind of turnover, how are analysts viewing the Terps for the upcoming season?
On Thursday, college basketball analyst Andy Katz released his latest power rankings following the NBA Draft deadline. Katz has the Terps currently ranked at No. 29, slightly below Michigan State and just above Ohio State and Indiana.
It's a pretty impressive spot for a team that has a brand new head coach and an entirely new roster, but it just speaks to the job the folks have done in College Park. Buzz Williams brings a ton of experience and a track record of success as a head coach, while the players he's brought in provide confidence that Maryland can establish itself as a legitimate contender in March.
With so many new pieces in place, along with the lofty expectations that come with playing basketball at Maryland, this season will undoubtedly be one of the most intriguing in recent memory for the Terrapins.
