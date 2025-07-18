BREAKING: Pelicans' rookie Derik Queen undergoes surgery, out 12 weeks
Former University of Maryland big man Derik Queen underwent surgery to address a torn ligament in his left wrist. The surgery was performed Friday morning by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, California.
Queen tore the scapholunate ligament.
Per the Pelicans announcement on social media, Queen sustained the injury during the Pelicans’ NBA2K26 Summer League contest in Las Vegas against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 15. He will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks.
The 12-week timeline puts Queen's evaluation right around the time training camp is typically in full swing and preseason games begin.
The Pelicans took a big swing by trading up 10 spots from pick No. 23 to select Queen and paid a hefty price to land the star big man by giving up an unprotected 2026 first-round pick in the process.
This spells the end to Queen's offseason, which had been on an uptick. He had recorded double-doubles in each of his three NBA 2K26 Summer League appearances at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Queen had an impressive performance at the NBA Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 14 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 stocks through three games.
Current NBA players Brandon Miller and Bradley Beal suffered the same injury at the pro level. They tore their ligaments in January 2025 and January 2022. Both were season-ending.
Queen is coming off an All-Big Ten team season as a freshman with the Terrapins. He had a buzzer-beating jump shot against Colorado State in the NCAA tournament. He left Maryland after one season.
