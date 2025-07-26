Buzz Williams Breaks Silence on Maryland Job Chaos — But Not How You’d Expect
In a recent Q&A with The Baltimore Sun, new Maryland men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams made one thing clear — he didn’t come to College Park to clean up a mess. He came to build something new.
When asked about the turmoil surrounding the program following Kevin Willard’s sudden departure, Williams offered a surprising response: “Honestly, I didn’t know any of it because we were playing, too. And [as a] typical coach, you’re so into your own team and how can you try to win the next game? Some of the things that were going on, I never heard about them until [university president] Dr. [Darryll J.] Pines introduced himself and began to explain some of it, and I was like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know.’”
That level of detachment isn’t ignorance. It’s a reflection of just how all-consuming the coaching grind really is. Williams wasn’t dodging the noise. He just didn’t hear it. In his mind, Maryland wasn’t a fixer-upper, it was a high-major job with real upside. Whether that perspective comes off as hyper focused or a little too tunnel vision is up for debate. But what it shows os that coach Williams isn’t swayed by headlines or perception. He’s moved by fit, infrastructure, and the chance to build something real.
While others try to dissect dysfunction, Williams is focused on the foundation. He’s not concerned with the noise. He’s too busy building forward.
