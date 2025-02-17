All terrapins

CBS Sports predicts Maryland basketball's new ranking after major win over Iowa

It was another big week for Maryland men's basketball. The Terrapins went on the road and took down a pesky Nebraska team before returning to College Park on Sunday to dismantle Iowa. Entering the week, Maryland was voted as the No. 25 team by the Associated Press. Did the Terrapins show enough to make a move in the AP Top 25?

According to CBS Sports, Maryland might make just a small move. They have Maryland moving up to No. 24 in the latest AP Top 25 that will come out later on Monday.

With how impressive Maryland has been playing as of late, it would seem that the Terps could push toward being a top-20 team in the latest rankings. The entire starting five for Maryland have been great and barring injury, the Terrapins have a team that could compete with anyone on any given night. Guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice have been terrific and freshman sensation, Derik Queen, is on another level in the paint.

Time will tell how much of a move the Terrapins made when the new AP Top 25 poll comes out.

