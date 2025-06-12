ESPN analyst calls Maryland big Derik Queen 'most skilled big man' in the 2025 NBA Draft
After an outstanding freshman season, Maryland center Derik Queen will hear his name called in Round 1 of the NBA Draft. But when is the question. Some analysts see Queen tumbling in the draft following his poor NBA Combine performance. But others see Queen as a borderline top-five pick.
One analyst who remains high on Queen is ESPN's Recruiting Director Paul Biancardi. He calls Queen the most skilled big man in the upcoming draft.
"Derik Queen is the most skilled big man in the upcoming NBA draft. He started his career ranked inside the top 10 and finished within the top 10 of the ESPN 100 rankings. Very impressive. Upside is in his conditioning level."
That's quite the statement with fellow bigs Khaman Maluach from Duke, Danny Wolf from Michigan, and Ace Bailey from Rutgers, among others. However, Queen proved what he's capable of this past season. Leading Maryland to the Sweet 16 -- including a game-winning shot against Colorado State in the Round of 32 -- Queen averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds per game for the Terrapins.
Forecasting the future, if Queen stays well conditioned in the NBA, he could go down as potentially the second-best pick to Cooper Flagg when it's all said and done. He will likely continue to develop a reliable 3-point shot in the NBA -- since most bigs do in today's day and age.
