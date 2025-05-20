ESPN predicts Maryland basketball freshman Derik Queen as a lottery pick in post-combine mock draft
Even after reports indicated Maryland basketball center Derik Queen's draft stock could be falling, ESPN doesn't see it that way. With the NBA Draft Combine over, ESPN came out with its new 2025 NBA mock draft. Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony have the Chicago Bulls drafted Queen with the 12th overall pick in the draft.
"The Bulls reacquired this once top-10-protected pick at the deadline in the Zach LaVine trade, guaranteeing they would add a prospect as they navigate out of the middle of the Eastern Conference standings. Chicago is in position to draft the best available talent but is in greater need of frontcourt help, which will make Queen an interesting option if he slips to No. 12.
"Queen had an excellent season at Maryland and is in the mix for teams as high as the mid-lottery, but he looks to have a bit of a wider range. He came in at a legitimate 6-10 in shoes but fared poorly in athletic testing at the combine and didn't shoot convincingly in drills. Though unsurprising, those are two key areas for his long-term development that teams will question as he hits the workout circuit.
"He's a major offensive talent whose skill set separates him from the other bigs in this class -- ultimately, his film should speak louder than the combine data -- and whichever team selects him will believe it can get the most out of him. His proponents around the league see an intelligent player whose potential is high."
At one point, Queen was viewed as a top-five pick, but even after his poor measurements at the Combine, teams will look at his talent level and potential. The former five-star product was highly rated for a reason, and Queen helped lead Maryland to the Sweet 16.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Football: 5-star commit Zion Elee reacts to taking official visit to Auburn
Ex-Wisconsin star happy to avoid Maryland at the Xfinity Center: 'I'm glad we don't have to see them again'
Maryland football already leading for top-ranked player in 2027 class; announces All-American Bowl decision