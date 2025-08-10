Five-Star DMV Forward Brings Championship Pedigree to Maryland Women’s Basketball
She’s not just another big-name commitment—she’s a winner.
Five-star forward Jordyn Jackson is bringing a championship résumé, elite versatility, and deep DMV roots to Maryland women’s basketball. The Sidwell Friends standout has already proven she can shine on the biggest stages, and now she’s set to bring that same energy to College Park.
The accolades stack high. Jackson is the reigning Gatorade DC Player of the Year, a USA Basketball gold medalist, and the No. 8 prospect in ESPN’s 2026 class. Her junior season at Sidwell Friends was a masterclass in production and leadership—19.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game—leading her team to a 27–3 record and sweeping the ISL regular-season, ISL tournament, and DCSAA Class AA state championships. She poured in 27 points in the state title game, earning MVP honors in the process.
Her winning background isn’t confined to high school. On the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Durant, Jackson averaged 15 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists against elite national competition. The combination of size (6’1”), length, and mobility makes her a matchup nightmare on both ends—able to defend multiple positions while attacking as both a slasher and mid-range scorer.
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese has long targeted players with Jackson’s profile—two-way wings who can thrive in an up-tempo, positionless offense. Jackson fits that mold perfectly. The DMV native isn’t just talented—she’s competitive, adaptable, and experienced in high-pressure moments, traits that could earn her a significant role as a freshman.
Her decision to choose Maryland was about more than basketball.
“The biggest factor is that she has a really good track record of creating pros in my position,” Jackson said of Frese. “They’ve been recruiting me for a really long time. I have a really good connection with them…I wanted to stay home and close to my family so everybody can come and watch me play whenever.”
For Jackson, this isn’t just the next step—it’s the perfect fit. Playing in front of a passionate fan base and in a system that maximizes her strengths, she brings not only talent but also the mentality of a champion. And while her résumé speaks for itself, the bigger question in College Park is how her game will transform Maryland’s style of play from day one.