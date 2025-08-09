Maryland basketball adds elite 2026 Five-Star forward Jordyn Jackson
Maryland has kept one of the nation’s top basketball prospects at home. Jayda “Jordyn” Jackson, a 2026 five-star small forward from Sidwell Friends in Washington, DC, has committed to Maryland, choosing her hometown over offers from Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, South Carolina, and TCU.
Jackson, a 6-foot-1 small forward, is ranked No. 16 nationally, No. 5 at her position, and No. 2 in DC by 247Composite.
247Sports Director of Scouting Brandon Clay broke down how Jackson will be a fit at Maryland, citing her ability to play in head coach Brenda Frese’s fast-paced system that emphasizes playing and transition, and playing effectively on both sides of the court.
Brandon Clay, 247Sports Director of Scouting, explained, “Jackson's game is set up to thrive in a system where she is able to make plays in transition. That's a hallmark of Brenda Frese's Maryland program dating back almost 20 years now. Jackson has the diversity in her game to make an impact on either side of the basketball. She is a good athlete who still has tremendous upside at the next level. Jackson's skill set and physical stature give her plenty of room for growth and success upon arrival in College Park next summer. She'll be asked to fill big shoes as All-Big Ten perimeter threat Kaylene Smikle will be graduating as Jackson arrives.”
Jackson had opportunities from other major programs, including offers from national powers, but chose the comfort of staying at home as a part of her decision.
Reflecting on her decision, Jackson told Deshawn London of 247Sports, "I just think they're the perfect fit for me and I wanted to stay close to home. I think Coach Brenda has done a really good job developing players in my position, and I believe she'll help me achieve the goals I want to reach."
As soon as Maryland women’s basketball Coach Brenda Frese made Jackson an offer in January, she said that the long-time coach made her a top priority in her recruitment to College Park.
Jackson added, "She told me I'm the kind of player she usually recruits, and that I was at the top of her list for 2026. That really meant a lot, and our relationship just really motivated me to go there."
After going 25-8 and advancing to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament, where they lost to South Carolina, Jackson said being a part of a winning program was also a factor for choosing Maryland.
"Winning was very important," Jackson said. "They're always in the tournament. They're a winning program, one of the best in women's basketball, and I'm really grateful to be going there."