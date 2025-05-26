Former Maryland basketball star earns League MVP Award
Former Maryland basketball star Anthony Cowan Jr. was named the MVP of the Betsafe-LKL Regular Season. Cowan Jr. plays for the BC Wolves of the Lithuanian League.
Across 33 games, Cowan averaged 16.7 points, 5.9 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and an efficiency rating of 20.2 in just 27.5 minutes per game. Only four times during the season did Cowan fail to reach double digits in efficiency rating. His dominance on Lithuanian courts was clear from the start — he was also named MVP of the opening months (September–October), and in May, no other import player has matched his impact.
With the playoffs underway, the Wolves finished fourth-place in the standings.
His is a list of accomplishments from Cowan Jr's time at Maryland:
• 3x All-Big Ten Selection (1st Team- 2020; 2nd Team - 2019; 3rd Team - 2018)
• 2020 Wooden Award National Player of the Year Candidate (Top-15)
• 2020 First Team All-Big Ten (Coaches); Second Team (Media)
• 2020 Orlando Invitational Most Valuable Player
• 2019 Second Team All-Big Ten (Coaches, Media)
• 2018 Third Team All-Big Ten (Coaches, Media)• 2018 All-Big Ten Defensive Team
• 3x Big Ten Player of the Week
• One of two players in Big Ten history with 1,800 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists (Talor Battle, PSU)
• Only player in Maryland history to lead program in scoring, assists, minutes, steals and free throw pct. three straight seasons
• Started every game of Maryland career (130), setting the program record for consecutive starts
