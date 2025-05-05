All terrapins

Former Maryland Basketball star gets waived by WNBA team

Former Maryland Basketball star Shyanne Sellers gets waived by WNBA team that drafted her.

Chris Breiler

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

In a somewhat shocking development, former Maryland star Shyanne Sellers was recently waived by the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries selected Sellers with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft back in April, but apparently they didn't see enough from Sellers to keep their second-round pick on the roster.

Sellars put together an impressive four-year career at the University of Maryland, becoming the first player in program history with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists. She also finished her career No. 12 all-time in scoring (1,676 points), No. 5 in career free throws made (411), No. 2 in career free throw percentage (83%), and No. 3 in career assists (523).

Unlike the NBA, WNBA teams are limited to 12 players on the regular season roster, meaning difficult cuts need to take place. Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase recently told reporters that Sellers was cut due to a lack of space.

"She picked up everything we asked her to, did everything we asked. It's just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit. Doesn't mean it's the most talented, it means it's the best 12," Nakase said, viaESPN's Kendra Andrews.

Given her incredible skillset, it seems reasonable that another WNBA team could come calling for Sellers in the very near future. Until then, it's a 'wait-and-see' situation.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Miami Dolphins landed a 'Mid-Round Gem' out of Maryland football

NFL Exec. gives back-and-forth thoughts on Minnesota Vikings' new WR Tai Felton

CBS Sports isn't high on Maryland in latest Big Ten Power Rankings

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball