Former Maryland Basketball star gets waived by WNBA team
In a somewhat shocking development, former Maryland star Shyanne Sellers was recently waived by the Golden State Valkyries. The Valkyries selected Sellers with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft back in April, but apparently they didn't see enough from Sellers to keep their second-round pick on the roster.
Sellars put together an impressive four-year career at the University of Maryland, becoming the first player in program history with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds, and 500 assists. She also finished her career No. 12 all-time in scoring (1,676 points), No. 5 in career free throws made (411), No. 2 in career free throw percentage (83%), and No. 3 in career assists (523).
Unlike the NBA, WNBA teams are limited to 12 players on the regular season roster, meaning difficult cuts need to take place. Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase recently told reporters that Sellers was cut due to a lack of space.
"She picked up everything we asked her to, did everything we asked. It's just that I have to choose the best 12 that are going to fit. Doesn't mean it's the most talented, it means it's the best 12," Nakase said, viaESPN's Kendra Andrews.
Given her incredible skillset, it seems reasonable that another WNBA team could come calling for Sellers in the very near future. Until then, it's a 'wait-and-see' situation.
