Former Maryland Star in the Hunt for Prestigious WNBA Defensive Award

Jalon Dixon

Jul 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket as Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen (44) defends in the first half at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Angel Reese has made a habit of staying in the spotlight—and her sophomore season has kept her name buzzing in award conversations.

Despite the team struggles, the former Maryland Terrapins star and Chicago Sky forward is having a monster year on the glass, averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, which far and away leads the league with the next closest being A’ja Wilson at just over nine per game. She also is leading her team in points (14.2) and assists (3.7), while chipping in 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks, and logging 31.7 minutes per night in one of the league’s heaviest usage roles.

She recently became the fastest player in franchise history to reach top-10 on the Sky’s all-time rebound list, doing it in just 50 games. She’s also the first player in WNBA history to tally 35+ points, 35+ rebounds, and 8+ assists over a two-game stretch.

Statistically, she’s built a compelling case:

• 31.0% rebound rate (elite)

• 2.4% steal rate (high for her position)

• Team-best 103.5 defensive rating

Reese’s consistency and defensive impact have her firmly in the top-10 for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year odds, according to multiple sportsbooks. BetMGM lists her at +1,700 (6th-best), while FanDuel and bet365 have her at +2,000, tied for 7th or 8th depending on the outlet. She’s behind household names like A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier, but very much in the hunt if her production continues.

Jalon Dixon
Jalon Dixon is a sports journalist and content creator with a sharp eye for storytelling and a deep love for the game. With years of experience covering the NBA and WNBA across blogs, podcasts, and digital media, Jalon brings a unique mix of insight, creativity, and authenticity to every piece he writes. He is the founder of Routine Jumper, a rising sports media platform built on thoughtful analysis and basketball culture. Whether breaking down X’s and O’s or elevating under-the-radar stories, Jalon’s work always centers the heart of the game.

