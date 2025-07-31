Former Maryland Star in the Hunt for Prestigious WNBA Defensive Award
Angel Reese has made a habit of staying in the spotlight—and her sophomore season has kept her name buzzing in award conversations.
Despite the team struggles, the former Maryland Terrapins star and Chicago Sky forward is having a monster year on the glass, averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, which far and away leads the league with the next closest being A’ja Wilson at just over nine per game. She also is leading her team in points (14.2) and assists (3.7), while chipping in 1.5 steals, 0.7 blocks, and logging 31.7 minutes per night in one of the league’s heaviest usage roles.
She recently became the fastest player in franchise history to reach top-10 on the Sky’s all-time rebound list, doing it in just 50 games. She’s also the first player in WNBA history to tally 35+ points, 35+ rebounds, and 8+ assists over a two-game stretch.
Statistically, she’s built a compelling case:
• 31.0% rebound rate (elite)
• 2.4% steal rate (high for her position)
• Team-best 103.5 defensive rating
Reese’s consistency and defensive impact have her firmly in the top-10 for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year odds, according to multiple sportsbooks. BetMGM lists her at +1,700 (6th-best), while FanDuel and bet365 have her at +2,000, tied for 7th or 8th depending on the outlet. She’s behind household names like A’ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier, but very much in the hunt if her production continues.
