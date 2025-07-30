Four-Star forward Trent Perry has his official visit with Maryland today
Trent Perry, a four-star small forward out of Frisco, Texas, makes his way to College Park today for his first of three official visits he has scheduled. Head coach Buzz Williams and company will get the first crack at Perry, selling him on Maryland as a whole, what they're trying to build and implement, and what role Perry can have here. After Maryland, he'll head to Williams's former school, Texas A&M, on August 29th and finish off with TCU on September 19th.
When discussing Maryland previously, back in April, Perry had nothing but praise telling ZAGSBLOG "That’s probably my strongest connection. I love coach Buzz and coach[Lyle] Wolf. Coach[Steve] Roccaforte. All of them. They are almost just a perfect match. Obviously, new school, new area. It’s not in Texas. So I definitely just want to visit there and just see how that is.”
Perry impressed coaches with his play at EBL, averaging 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. Coaches cited his athletic ability, high motor, and ability to impact the game without having the ball in his hands. According to 247 Sports, Perry also had a strong showing at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, where he posted 10.2 points, four rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game against elite competition. He also plays for Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, one of the top programs in the country.
Hopefully, coach Williams can further strengthen his impression on Perry, adding another talented piece to the future of Maryland men's basketball.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025
Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps
Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist
Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland