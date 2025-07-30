All terrapins

Four-Star forward Trent Perry has his official visit with Maryland today

Small Forward Trent Perry begins one of his three scheduled summer visits today. He will start in College Park with Maryland men's basketball coach Buzz Williams and his staff.

July 16, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; MoKan Trent Perry (11) dunks the ball during the MoKan and Team Thad game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. MoKan won 69-61. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK
July 16, 2025; North Augusta, South Carolina, USA; MoKan Trent Perry (11) dunks the ball during the MoKan and Team Thad game at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. MoKan won 69-61. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK / Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Trent Perry, a four-star small forward out of Frisco, Texas, makes his way to College Park today for his first of three official visits he has scheduled. Head coach Buzz Williams and company will get the first crack at Perry, selling him on Maryland as a whole, what they're trying to build and implement, and what role Perry can have here. After Maryland, he'll head to Williams's former school, Texas A&M, on August 29th and finish off with TCU on September 19th.

When discussing Maryland previously, back in April, Perry had nothing but praise telling ZAGSBLOG "That’s probably my strongest connection. I love coach Buzz and coach[Lyle] Wolf. Coach[Steve] Roccaforte. All of them. They are almost just a perfect match. Obviously, new school, new area. It’s not in Texas. So I definitely just want to visit there and just see how that is.”

Perry impressed coaches with his play at EBL, averaging 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. Coaches cited his athletic ability, high motor, and ability to impact the game without having the ball in his hands. According to 247 Sports, Perry also had a strong showing at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, where he posted 10.2 points, four rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game against elite competition. He also plays for Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, one of the top programs in the country.

Hopefully, coach Williams can further strengthen his impression on Perry, adding another talented piece to the future of Maryland men's basketball.

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.

