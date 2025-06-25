HOW TO WATCH: First round of the 2025 NBA Draft, TV channel, time
Maryland fans will certainly want to tune in on Wednesday night for the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. Although he's projected to several different teams depending on where you look, expect to hear Derik Queen's name called early.
Earlier this week, ESPN projected Queen to be taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the reigning NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder. But other projected destinations also include Toronto, Chicago, Portland, and Brooklyn as potential landing spots.
Regardless of where he ends up, Queen is widely viewed as the top center available in this year's draft. And while his accomplishments during his single season in College Park are impressive, there are still some lingering question marks following his performance at the combine. Despite those question marks, Queen's draft stock has remained fairly solid throughout the process and, as the old saying goes, the film doesn't lie.
As a true freshman, Queen led the Terrapins in scoring with 16.5 ppg and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, along with being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He was a key factor in the Terrapins' success last season, including a massive game-winning shot against Colorado State that sent Maryland to the Sweet 16. One way or another, an NBA team will be getting a tremendous talent when it selects Queen tonight.
Here's how to watch:
- What: 2025 NBA Draft (First Round)
- When: Wednesday, June 25
- Where: Barclays Center, New York
- Time: 8 pm ET
- TV: ABC and ESPN
