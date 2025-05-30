All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Center Derik Queen falls in ESPN's latest NBA Draft big board

The Terrapins freshman sensation has fallen in the draft boards.

Trent Knoop

At one point, Maryland freshman Derik Queen was a projected top-five pick, but the NBA Combine didn't do him justice. The former five-star recruit was named as a player whose draft stock was falling. And that appears to be the case with ESPN's latest NBA Draft big board.

After players announced whether they would stay in the NBA Draft or head back to college, ESPN released its new top-100. Previously, Queen was ranked No. 10, but the big man fell down to No. 13 in the latest reveal.

"Queen figures to hear his name called in the back half of the lottery thanks to his diverse offensive skill set and productive, successful freshman season at Maryland. While his stock has remained somewhat solid, Queen also didn't necessarily help himself at the combine, where he didn't shoot the ball convincingly in drills, tested poorly and didn't show up in noticeably better playing shape.

"His offensive instincts, interior scoring ability and high basketball IQ are still strong selling points, but there was perhaps a missed opportunity to change some of the narratives around him as a prospect, with scouts wanting to see him make major improvements to his frame long-term.

"Teams in need of frontcourt help will certainly consider him, with Brooklyn (No. 8), Toronto (No. 9), Portland (No. 11) and Chicago (No. 12) all interesting fits. But there are also scenarios where he ultimately slips further than that, with a wider range due to all the other variables in the lottery."

With the poor outing, Queen could see his name fall some. But his on-court performance was stellar in his lone year with Maryland. The Maryland native averaged 16.5 points and nine rebounds. He will add to whichever team drafts him.

