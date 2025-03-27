All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: No. 4 Maryland vs No. 1 Florida in Sweet Sixteen

The Maryland Terrapins are set to clash with the Florida Gators for a shot at the Elite Eight

Chris Breiler

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's a pretty safe bet that the Maryland Terrapins are looking forward to getting back on the court tonight for the Sweet Sixteen matchup against 1-seed Florida. In addition to having the opportunity to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight, the Terps can also put aside all of the outside noise currently surrounding the program.

For the last two weeks, head coach Kevin Willard has taken over the spotlight as fans and analysts continue to speculate over his future with the Terrapins. Although it seemed like Willard was intent on remaining in College Park early on, the mood has now shifted toward a belief that he's as good as gone. With the head coaching vacancy at Villanova still open, there's speculation that Willard intends to take that job as soon as Maryland's season comes to an end.

But with Willard refusing to squash the rumors, it appears as though this will continue to be a story to watch as the Terrapins fight for a shot at claiming the second NCAA tournament championship in program history.

Here's how to watch tonight's matchup between 4-seed Maryland and 1-seed Florida:

  • Who: (4) Maryland vs (1) Florida
  • Where: San Francisco, CA
  • When: 7:39 pm ET
  • TV: TBS
  • On the call: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, and Stan Van Gundy

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball