HOW TO WATCH: No. 4 Maryland vs No. 1 Florida in Sweet Sixteen
It's a pretty safe bet that the Maryland Terrapins are looking forward to getting back on the court tonight for the Sweet Sixteen matchup against 1-seed Florida. In addition to having the opportunity to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight, the Terps can also put aside all of the outside noise currently surrounding the program.
For the last two weeks, head coach Kevin Willard has taken over the spotlight as fans and analysts continue to speculate over his future with the Terrapins. Although it seemed like Willard was intent on remaining in College Park early on, the mood has now shifted toward a belief that he's as good as gone. With the head coaching vacancy at Villanova still open, there's speculation that Willard intends to take that job as soon as Maryland's season comes to an end.
But with Willard refusing to squash the rumors, it appears as though this will continue to be a story to watch as the Terrapins fight for a shot at claiming the second NCAA tournament championship in program history.
Here's how to watch tonight's matchup between 4-seed Maryland and 1-seed Florida:
- Who: (4) Maryland vs (1) Florida
- Where: San Francisco, CA
- When: 7:39 pm ET
- TV: TBS
- On the call: Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, and Stan Van Gundy
