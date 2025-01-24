HOW TO WATCH: Maryland takes on No. 17 Illinois in massive road matchup
The Maryland Terrapins are back in action tonight, this time for a road matchup against No. 17 Illinois in Champaign. The Terps are searching for their first road win since Feb. 25, 2024, highlighting just how poorly they've performed away from the Xfinity Center. In fact, Maryland is just 6-21 on the road since head coach Kevin Willard took over in 2022, an issue that has caused many to question whether or not he's the right man for the job.
With pressure building, a road win tonight in Champaign would send an emphatic message to the folks in College Park and around the Big Ten that Maryland is a legitimate threat in the conference. But a loss would send an entirely different message, one that doesn't signal a great outlook for the remainder of the season. Six of the final 12 regular season games for the Terrapins will occur away from the Xfinity Center, including road matchups against No. 17 Illinois (tonight), No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 8 Michigan State, and No. 21 Michigan.
Time is running out for Maryland to fix its road issues, and another loss tonight could put the Terrapins' tournament hopes in jeopardy.
Here's how to tune in to tonight's matchup:
- Who: Maryland at No. 17 Illinois
- Where: State Farm Center - Champaign, IL
- When: 9:00 pm ET
- Channel: FS1
