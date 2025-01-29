HOW TO WATCH: Maryland vs. No. 17 Wisconsin
The Maryland Terrapins are looking to score their fourth consecutive win tonight, returning home to the Xfinity Center for a matchup with No. 17 Wisconsin. The Terps have built some incredible momentum over the last three weeks, defeating Nebraska at home, and then notching their first two road wins of the season against No. 17 Illinois and Indiana.
Looking to continue that momentum tonight, Maryland is holding at "Gold Rush" at the Xfinity Center in what is expected to be a capacity crowd. Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's matchup:
- Who: Maryland vs No. 17 Wisconsin
- Where: Xfinity Center - College Park, MD
- When: 7:00 pm ET
- Channel: Big Ten Network
- Students: First 4,000 students receive a free GOLD RUSH t-shirt for tonight's game
- Halftime Performance: Mawty Maw will perform at halftime and hold a meet-and-greet with fans at 5:30 pm ET (details below)
- History: Maryland is 8-15 all-time against the Wisconsin, having lost five of the last six meetings against the Badgers. The last meeting between the two programs occurred back on March 14, 2024, where Wisconsin defeated Maryland by a score of 87-56.
