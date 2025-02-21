Maryland Basketball: Ja'Kobi Gillespie named a 'top transfer' after sensational season
When Belmont guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie left Belmont after averaging nearly 18 points per game, he was one of the most sought-after transfers. Gillespie chose to play for Kevin Willard and Maryland and he's been one of the best transfers.
The Terrapins are one of the best teams in the Big Ten and while the entire starting five have been great, Gillespie has helped lead the way. He's second on the team averaging nearly 15 points and the main ball handler is dishing out nearly five assists per game. According to ESPN, Gillespie is the 7th-best transfer from this past cycle.
"Gillespie was one of the most effective shooters in the country last season at Belmont, and he's arguably been more efficient offensive player for the Terrapins. He's averaging 14.9 points and 4.8 assists, shooting 42.5% from 3, while also racking up nearly two steals per game. The 6-1 point guard has also hit 20-plus points in five games this season -- four times in Big Ten play and once against Marquette."
While Gillespie has been the biggest gain from the transfer portal, Maryland also landed guards Rodney Rice and Selton Miguel. While neither was as heralded as Gillespie, Rice was still a four-star transfer, according to 247Sports. Both Rice and Miguel are huge parts of the Terrapins' basketball team and ESPN named both as 'under the radar signings'.
"Ja'Kobi Gillespie has been the best transfer in College Park this season, but his backcourt mates haven't been far behind in recent weeks. Rice, who left Virginia Tech for the Terps, is averaging 18.0 points in his previous six games and 13.7 on the season, while Miguel, a former South Florida transfer, has scored 17 points in each of his past three games. He is averaging 11.9 points."
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
- Maryland Football: Analyst says Malik Washington 'has some of the higher upside of any player' in 2025 class