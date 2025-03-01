All terrapins

JUST IN: No. 16 Maryland snaps losing streak in Happy Valley, defeats Penn State

The Maryland Terrapins bounced back with a solid road win over Penn State on Saturday.

Chris Breiler

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

It looked like the Terrapins were well on their way to a a convincing win early. Veteran point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie came out firing and scored all of the Terps first eight points of the game. Then it was guard Selton Miguel who found his stroke early, pouring in the next seven points for the Terrapins. Maryland started the game shooting 4/6 from beyond the arc and built an early 9 point lead.

But rather than building on that lead for the rest of the first half, the Terrapins went cold, missing their final six shots of the first half. Maryland entered the half with its biggest deficit at halftime in conference play this season, trailing Penn State 36-30.

After a relatively slow start to the second half, the Terrapins started to develop a bit of a rhythm offensively and reclaimed the lead. While Julian Reese and Rodney Rice struggled mightily on just 4-of-23 shooting from the field, freshman Derik Queen (23 points), Gillespie (19 points), and Miguel (17 points) did enough offensively to secure the win. The victory improved the Terps to 22-7 on the season (12-6 in conference play).

Up next, the Terrapins hit the road for a massive matchup in Ann Arbor against No. 15 Michigan. That game is set to tip at 6:30 pm ET on BTN.

Noteworthy performances:

  • Derik Queen: 23 points, 6 rebounds
  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 19 points, 7 assists
  • Selton Miguel: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
  • Julian Reese: 4 points. 15 rebounds

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball