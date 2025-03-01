JUST IN: No. 16 Maryland snaps losing streak in Happy Valley, defeats Penn State
It looked like the Terrapins were well on their way to a a convincing win early. Veteran point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie came out firing and scored all of the Terps first eight points of the game. Then it was guard Selton Miguel who found his stroke early, pouring in the next seven points for the Terrapins. Maryland started the game shooting 4/6 from beyond the arc and built an early 9 point lead.
But rather than building on that lead for the rest of the first half, the Terrapins went cold, missing their final six shots of the first half. Maryland entered the half with its biggest deficit at halftime in conference play this season, trailing Penn State 36-30.
After a relatively slow start to the second half, the Terrapins started to develop a bit of a rhythm offensively and reclaimed the lead. While Julian Reese and Rodney Rice struggled mightily on just 4-of-23 shooting from the field, freshman Derik Queen (23 points), Gillespie (19 points), and Miguel (17 points) did enough offensively to secure the win. The victory improved the Terps to 22-7 on the season (12-6 in conference play).
Up next, the Terrapins hit the road for a massive matchup in Ann Arbor against No. 15 Michigan. That game is set to tip at 6:30 pm ET on BTN.
Noteworthy performances:
- Derik Queen: 23 points, 6 rebounds
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 19 points, 7 assists
- Selton Miguel: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
- Julian Reese: 4 points. 15 rebounds
