Maryland Basketball: Buzz Williams announces hiring of two more staff members
On Monday, Maryland head coach Buzz Williams announced the hiring of two new members to his staff in College Park: Josh Chambers and TJ Ryan. Chambers will serve as Director of Process and Ryan will serve as Director of Basketball Strategy and Analytics.
Via UMTerps.com:
Josh Chambers
"Chambers first worked with Williams beginning in 2016 at Virginia Tech as a graphic designer before being elevated to Director of Recruiting Operations. He spent the previous six seasons in College Station with Williams as the team's Director of Creative. Chambers helps implement Williams' cultural philosophy on and off the court, creating content used to help educate players and staff on leadership and relative team topics, and overseeing facility design and signage ensuring alignment with the program's core values."
TJ Ryan
"Ryan joined Williams' staff at Virginia Tech in 2018-19 as a graduate manager before moving on to Texas A&M for the previous six. The past four seasons he served as the program's Director of Scouting where he oversaw the team's video analysis software, managed team analytics, and oversaw recruiting content."
You can read the full press release on the two new hires from the University of Maryland HERE.
