Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen leads all freshman nationally in impressive category
Maryland basketball freshman Derik Queen is having an outstanding season, quickly emerging as one of the top players in college basketball. He currently leads the Terrapins in scoring, averaging 15.9 points per game, and has made a major impact as one of the nation's premier freshmen. Queen is leading the country with five 20-10 games this season, a remarkable feat for a first-year player. His performance against Nebraska, where he posted 24 points and 11 rebounds, helped him solidify his place at the top of the freshman leaderboard.
Queen has crossed the 20-point threshold nine times this season, further proving his scoring ability. His strong play has made him a top contender for the Freshman of the Year award. Additionally, he recently set a program record, becoming the first Maryland freshman to win Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors four times. Standing 6-10 and weighing 246 pounds, Queen’s size and skill set make him a powerful presence on the court.
Queen’s impressive performances have contributed to growing optimism about Maryland's chances for a successful season. As the Terrapins head into their final regular season stretch, which includes tough matchups against Penn State, Michigan State, and Michigan, Queen will be crucial in their pursuit of a Big Ten title and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. With Queen continuing to shine, Maryland has reason to believe they can make a strong push in tournament play.
Queen and the Terrapins return to the Xfinity Center on Sunday for a matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes. That game is set to tip off at 5:00 pm ET on FS1.
