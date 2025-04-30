Maryland basketball drops in preseason ranking despite landing 5-star recruit
Buzz Williams has inked nine total players for next year's team. Eight players have committed to coming to College Park from the transfer portal, and Williams just landed former UConn commit and five-star Darius Adams. But despite the commitment from the five-star, Maryland dropped in CBS Sports' top-45 rankings by Jon Rothstein.
Previously, the Terrapins were ranked 32nd, but now Maryland is 33rd.
Rothstein projects the Terrapins to start:
G Myles Rice
G Isaiah Watts
F Solomon Washington
F Elijah Saunders
C Pharrel Payne
The bench depth would currently consist of: David Coit, Andre Mills, George Turkson, Darius Adams
Adams will enter his first season in college basketball next season, but the talent is clearly there. It's hard to imagine he doesn't make a major impact in College Park as a true freshman -- look at center Derik Queen and what he did.
