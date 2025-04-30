All terrapins

Maryland basketball drops in preseason ranking despite landing 5-star recruit

Hard to imagine the Terrapins falling, but they did.

Trent Knoop

Buzz Williams has inked nine total players for next year's team. Eight players have committed to coming to College Park from the transfer portal, and Williams just landed former UConn commit and five-star Darius Adams. But despite the commitment from the five-star, Maryland dropped in CBS Sports' top-45 rankings by Jon Rothstein.

Previously, the Terrapins were ranked 32nd, but now Maryland is 33rd.

Rothstein projects the Terrapins to start:

G Myles Rice

G Isaiah Watts

F Solomon Washington

F Elijah Saunders

C Pharrel Payne

The bench depth would currently consist of: David Coit, Andre Mills, George Turkson, Darius Adams

Adams will enter his first season in college basketball next season, but the talent is clearly there. It's hard to imagine he doesn't make a major impact in College Park as a true freshman -- look at center Derik Queen and what he did.

Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI.

