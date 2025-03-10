All terrapins

Maryland basketball ends regular season as a top-10 team in final Power Rankings

After defeating Michigan in Ann Arbor and Northwestern at home to end the regular season, Maryland rose to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Monday afternoon. While Maryland was on the cusp of being a top-10 team in the AP Poll, the Terrapins are a top-10 team when it comes to Andy Katz's Power Rankings.

Katz released his final power rankings of the regular season on Monday and Maryland rose to No. 10. The 24-7 Terrapins were previously ranked 11th but Katz saw enough to give the Terps a bump.

The Terps won at Michigan and beat Northwestern to earn the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament. 

The high-scoring Terrapins locked in the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and with getting a double bye, Maryland's first game will take place on Friday.

