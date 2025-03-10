Maryland basketball on the cusp of the top-10 in latest AP Top 25 Poll
It was a solid showing for Maryland men's basketball in the final week of the regular season. The Terrapins went to Crisler Center and beat Michigan on the road before returning to College Park to defeat Northwestern in the regular season finale.
Maryland will now turn its attention to the Big Ten Tournament that is set to begin on Wednesday. The Terrapins played their way into the No. 2 seed and Maryland has itself a double bye, so the first game Maryland will play will take place on Friday.
With the Terps' solid play, Maryland rose two spots on the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Maryland went from being ranked No. 13 to No. 11.
Here's the entire Top 25 as of March 10:
1. Duke
2. Houston
3. Auburn
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. St. John's
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Texas A&M
15. Kentucky
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Wisconsin
19. Saint Mary's
20. Purdue
21. Missouri
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Illinois
25. Marquette
