Maryland Basketball enters matchup against Minnesota as heavy favorite
After back-to-back road losses against Washington and No. 9 Oregon, Maryland returned to College Park on Friday and scored a big win over No. 22 UCLA. Junior guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie poured in a career high 27 points, en route to a dominant 79-61 victory over the Bruins. Up next, the Terrapins will look to continue to build on that momentum against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, a team that his currently last in the Big Ten standings.
Although the Golden Gophers secured a narrow 65-62 win when the two programs last met back on Jan. 7, 2024, the Terrapins have won 10 of the last 11 matchups - along with owning a 16-3 all-time advantage.
Maryland enters Monday's matchup against Minnesota as a 14.5 point favorite according to FanDuel, and the tip is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET on BTN.
Additionally, the Maryland men's basketball program announced a ticket promotion for Monday's contest against the Golden Gophers. According to the promotion, one fan will have the opportunity to upgrade their seat for the game on Monday. Maryland fans can visit here for a chance to win, beginning at Noon on Jan. 13.
