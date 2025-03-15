All terrapins

BREAKING: No 2 Maryland falls to No. 3 Michigan in Big Ten tournament semifinal

The Maryland Terrapins suffered a heartbreaking loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday.

Maryland guard Selton Miguel (9) goes to the basket against Michigan center Danny Wolf (1) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
Maryland guard Selton Miguel (9) goes to the basket against Michigan center Danny Wolf (1) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. on Saturday, March 15, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Maryland's Big Ten tournament championship hopes came to an end on Saturday, as the Terrapins suffered a heartbreaking 81-80 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. Unlike Friday night's contest against Illinois, the Terrapins spent all of Saturday afternoon in a dogfight with the Wolverines. Both teams exchanged the lead several times in the second half, but the game ultimately came down to a last second layup by Michigan guard Tre Donaldson with less than a second left on the clock.

Maryland got another solid effort from the starting unit, as all five starters accounted for 78 of the Terrapins' 80 points. Freshman center Derik Queen led the way with 31 points and 3 rebounds. Selton Miguel finished with 16 points, Julian Reese added 13 points and 5 rebounds, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 10 points and 9 assists. Following a big time performance with 26 points on Friday night, sophomore guard Rodney Rice was held to just 8 points by the Wolverine defense.

Overall, it was clear that Michigan's size was causing fits for Maryland's offense - particularly with the 7-foot duo of Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf guarding the rim. The Wolverines out-rebounded the Terps 47-18, including 18-4 on the offensive glass. All of those second chance points allowed Michigan to stay within striking distance, and it ultimately cost the Terrapins as time expired.

With the Big Ten Tournament championship now off the table, the Terrapins will turn their attention toward the NCAA tournament. And while the loss to Michigan is obviously disappointing, Maryland is still viewed as a team that can reach the Final Four if the starting unit continues to play at a high level.

Noteworthy performances:

  • Derik Queen: 31 points, 3 rebounds
  • Selton Miguel: 16 points, 2 assists
  • Julian Reese: 13 points, 5 rebounds
  • Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 10 points, 9 assists

