Maryland basketball hoping to break some streaks against Penn State on Saturday
After a heartbreaking loss against Michigan State, Maryland men's basketball is hoping to get back on track on Saturday. The Terrapins will hit the road and take on Penn State. It will be the one and only game against the Nittany Lions and if Maryland could get back in the victory column, the Terrapins are hoping to break a couple of bad streaks.
As a little favorite, if Maryland could beat Penn State, it would be the first win at the Nittany Lions since 2015. Plus, the Terps are 5-6 against Quad 1 teams and Maryland could get back to .500 with a win.
But not all streaks are bad. Forward Julian Reese has a great chance of moving his name up the all-time scoring list. Reese is seven points away from moving up to 24th all-time at Maryland and he would surpass Dez Wells to move up the scoring rank.
Maryland has won eight of its last 10 games with both losses coming at the wire. The Terrapins lost to Ohio State by three with Maryland having a chance to tie the game, and then Michigan State's Tre Holloman hit a half-court shot to beat the Terps. Kevin Willard's squad hopes to right some wrongs on Saturday.
