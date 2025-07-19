Former Maryland Guard Selton Miguel Shines for Jazz in Summer League Finale
As the NBA Summer League continues, several former Maryland players are trying to make a name for themselves by making rosters, and the latest player to do so is Selton Miguel.
Miguel scored 11 points (3 for 5 on three-point attempts) in only four minutes on Friday in a 105-92 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Miguel, who signed with the Utah Jazz as an undrafted free agent after last month’s NBA Draft, played one season at Maryland, where he averaged 11.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 36 games, in which he started all, as he helped Maryland to the 2025 NCAA tournament. He shot 43.2 percent of field goal attempts and had a 43.2 percent three-point field goal percentage.
The 6-foot-4 guard out of Luanda, Angola, started his career at Kansas State, where he spent two seasons and had his best season as a sophomore, when he averaged 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. He then transferred to South Florida, where he played for two seasons and played 63 games in 16 starts for the Bulls.
As for what is next for Miguel, it is most likely an invite to Utah's training camp, where he will look to make the roster or become a part of the team's G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. Miguel has proven in the summer league that he can shoot from beyond the arc at the next level, and if he can hone and perfect that craft, then he will have a better chance at getting a contract for next season.
