Maryland Basketball joins elite company with final AP Top 25 ranking

The Maryland Terrapins joined elite company with their final AP Top 25 ranking of the season.

Chris Breiler

Given all of the massive changes that have taken place with the men's basketball program, the 2024-25 season feels like forever ago at this point. But before completely turning the page to 2025-26, it's worth recognizing one more incredible achievement by both the men's and women's basketball teams.

In the final AP Top 25 rankings, Maryland joined elite company as the men's and women's team finished within the top 15. In fact, Maryland is one of just three other schools who can claim that achievement - joining only Duke and Tennessee.

Men's basketball final AP Ranking: No. 9

The men's basketball team finished the year at 27-9, including an impressive run in the NCAA Tournament to the Sweet 16. The Terps would ultimately fall to the eventual national champion Florida Gators, but there's no question that the season was considered a success.

Women's basketball final AP Ranking: No. 12

The women's team finished the year at 25-8 and also made an appearance in the Sweet 16 before falling to No. 1 seed South Carolina.

