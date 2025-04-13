Maryland Basketball: Julian Reese hopes to boost NBA Draft stock in upcoming tournament
With his impressive career at Maryland now in the rearview mirror, Julian Reese turns his attention toward the NBA. In order to boost his draft stock, Reese will participate in the upcoming Portsmouth Invitational Tournament this week (April 16-19). The annual tournament is an event specific to seniors who are pursuing their dreams of playing in the NBA and has featured some noteworthy talent over the years.
Here are some specifics to know about the upcoming tournament:
"Every year since 1953, the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament has invited 64 senior college basketball players from across the nation to compete before professional scouts. Eight teams of eight players play a 12 game tournament over 4 days, with each player hoping to reach their dreams of becoming a professional basketball player.
Over the years, the P.I.T. has welcomed players that are now household names, like Rick Barry, Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, Dave Cowens, Scottie Pippen, Tim Hardaway, Dennis Rodman, Jimmy Butler and more.
They’ve all come to Portsmouth to play, along with numerous players who went on to enjoy long and prosperous careers overseas. The future of the tournament looks just as bright. Run by the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament Foundation, the P.I.T. has gained a highly valued reputation with interest from college players stronger than ever. "
The Baltimore native certainly established himself as one of the more valued players to ever come through College Park. During his final season at Maryland, Reese averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in three consecutive seasons, and he finished his career as the program's all-time leader in defensive rebounds. Most importantly, Reese stuck with the program during his entire career, even as the Terps went through a significant coaching change.
At 6-9, 252 pounds, Reese certainly has the size and skillset necessary to carve out a solid career at the next level. The upcoming Portsmouth invitational is the next big step toward making that dream a reality.
